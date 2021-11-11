Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,790. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

