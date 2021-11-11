Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Absci stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,334. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.17. Absci has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $31.53.

ABSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

