ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.20). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.