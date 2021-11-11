ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $20.67. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 10,233 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after buying an additional 265,531 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 37,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

