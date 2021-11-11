Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $425,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 87.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in International Business Machines by 17.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $121.43. 31,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.45. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $113.48 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.