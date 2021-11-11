Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $830,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. CarMax makes up 0.7% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,133. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

