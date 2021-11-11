Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 1.4% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,879. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.