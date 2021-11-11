Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.50. 393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.52. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

