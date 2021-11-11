Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 0.8% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2,494.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 117,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.