Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Acerinox stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

