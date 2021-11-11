Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stake Decreased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,146,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75,523 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 533,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 493,962 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACRS. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $971.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.