ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Issues Earnings Results

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 104.89% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ACR opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.87. ACRES Commercial Realty has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $18.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 185.72 and a current ratio of 185.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ACRES Commercial Realty as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

