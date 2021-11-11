ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 104.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 185.72, a quick ratio of 185.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $141.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.87. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ACRES Commercial Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

