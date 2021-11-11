Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. 28,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $371.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.82. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 1,586.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

ADMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

