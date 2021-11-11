Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Acquired by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for 0.7% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NFC Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 152,956 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

ADX stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,801. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

