AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.36. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

AHCO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

AHCO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,381. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -109.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.03. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $903,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 101.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 62.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

