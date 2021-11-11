Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADAP. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of ADAP opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 623,724 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,027,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 569,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

