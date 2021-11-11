adbank (ADB) Achieves Market Cap of $4.18 Million

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. adbank has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $98,105.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, adbank has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00054272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00225944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00092101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About adbank

ADB is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,947,640 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

