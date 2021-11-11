adidas’ (ADDYY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded down $9.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.06. 89,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,894. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a 52 week low of $149.45 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 45.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 10.8% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in adidas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

