adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADS. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($405.88) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €328.56 ($386.54).

adidas stock opened at €284.50 ($334.71) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €281.65 and its 200-day moving average is €293.51. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

