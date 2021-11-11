Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,978 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.9% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Adobe were worth $59,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $647.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.56. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $308.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.