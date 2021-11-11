Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Trimmed by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,754 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67,274 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.7% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $174,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $648.37. 10,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,357. The firm has a market cap of $308.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $629.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.56.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.33.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

