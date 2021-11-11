ADT (NYSE:ADT) Shares Up 8.6%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $9.77. 51,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,418,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. ADT’s payout ratio is -28.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in ADT by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,227 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ADT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

