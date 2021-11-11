Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

Shares of ATGE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 807,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a market perform rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

