Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

AAP stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.77. The company had a trading volume of 457,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,957. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $236.05. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.93 and a 200 day moving average of $207.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,161 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $50,179,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after acquiring an additional 205,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

