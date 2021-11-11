Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Raymond James

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.35.

AAP opened at $234.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.58. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $236.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after buying an additional 205,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

