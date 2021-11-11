Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.09 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.67-1.17 EPS.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,741. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.96. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

