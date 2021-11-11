Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce sales of $4.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $16.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $20.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $9.05 on Friday, reaching $139.87. 82,856,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,724,594. The firm has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $155.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,388 shares of company stock worth $42,298,397. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

