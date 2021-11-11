Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $222.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

