Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

