Advisor Resource Council Invests $311,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 296,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

