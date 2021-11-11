Advisor Resource Council Makes New $399,000 Investment in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 89,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,270,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

PSR opened at $111.34 on Thursday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $82.65 and a 52 week high of $113.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.97.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.