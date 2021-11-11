Advisor Resource Council Makes New $434,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -313.04%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

