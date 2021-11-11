Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

NYSE MS opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

