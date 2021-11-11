AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Shares Down 0.9%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.39. Approximately 106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.