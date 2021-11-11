AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Trading Up 2.3%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.11. Approximately 19,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,532,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

The company has a market cap of $70.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.47.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.6468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

In other AeroCentury news, CFO Harold M. Lyons sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $114,789.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $97,197.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,791 shares of company stock valued at $601,251 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroCentury during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

