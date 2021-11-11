AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerSale updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

AerSale stock traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,069. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. AerSale has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Get AerSale alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AerSale stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 192.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AerSale were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.