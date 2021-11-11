Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Aethlon Medical stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,532. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

