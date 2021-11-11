Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 41,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,373. Affimed has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $594.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFMD. Truist began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Affimed stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Affimed were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

