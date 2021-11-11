Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.
NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 41,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,373. Affimed has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $594.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AFMD. Truist began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
