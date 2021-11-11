Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Posts Earnings Results

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $20.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,872. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

