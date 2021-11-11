Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,226 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.75% of Afya worth $42,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Afya during the second quarter worth $15,958,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Afya by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,315,000 after buying an additional 207,766 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Afya by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 206,074 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Afya by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 145,848 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. Afya Limited has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Afya had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $70.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

