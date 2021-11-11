Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of AGEN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. 5,310,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.12. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

In related news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agenus stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 341.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Agenus worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

