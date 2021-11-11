Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$82.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.56.

NYSE:AEM opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $76.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

