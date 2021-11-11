Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.60 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €3.60 ($4.24) price target by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.12) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €3.29 ($3.87).

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of EPA AF opened at €4.49 ($5.28) on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.23.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.