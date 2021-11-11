Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 545.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 694,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,972 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $106,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $195.61. The company had a trading volume of 59,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,686. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.08.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,624,632 shares of company stock valued at $258,538,804 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Truist upped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.81.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

