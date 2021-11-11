Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $215.00 at Piper Sandler

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.81.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $192.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.80 and a 200-day moving average of $155.76. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion and a PE ratio of -15.91. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,624,632 shares of company stock worth $258,538,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

