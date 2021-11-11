Ajay Mehra Sells 3,060 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ajay Mehra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09.

OSI Systems stock opened at $95.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $164,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

