Ajay Mehra Sells 3,060 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ajay Mehra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09.
OSI Systems stock opened at $95.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $102.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $164,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
