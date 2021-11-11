Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

NASDAQ AKYA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,459. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,934,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,544,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,097,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,181,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

