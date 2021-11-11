Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Janet S. Pollock Sells 281 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $44,167.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $157.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.17 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 374.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

