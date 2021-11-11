Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $85.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

